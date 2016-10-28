FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Speculators lift dollar bets to highest since late Jan-CFTC, Reuters data
October 28, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

Speculators lift dollar bets to highest since late Jan-CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Speculators increased favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for a fifth straight week, with net longs touching their highest since late January, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $18.81 billion in the week ended Oct. 25, from $18.44 billion the previous week.

The euro net short position, meanwhile, hit its highest level in roughly nine months at 123,856 contracts, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

