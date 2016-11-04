FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Speculators up US dollar bets to highest since late January-CFTC -Reuters data
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 10 months ago

Speculators up US dollar bets to highest since late January-CFTC -Reuters data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Speculators raised positive bets on the U.S. dollar for a sixth straight week, with net longs touching their highest in more than nine months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position advanced to $20.78 billion in the week ended Nov. 1, from $18.81 billion the previous week.

The euro net short position, meanwhile, touched its highest level since mid-January at 137,385 contracts, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernard Orr)

