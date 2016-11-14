FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. dollar net longs hit 9-1/2-month high in latest week-CFTC, Reuters data
November 14, 2016 / 9:01 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. dollar net longs hit 9-1/2-month high in latest week-CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted positive bets on the U.S. dollar for a seventh straight week, as the net long position rose to its highest in more than nine months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.

The value of the dollar's net long position grew to $22.36 billion in the week ended Nov. 8, from $20.78 billion the previous week.

Japanese yen net longs, meanwhile, touched their lowest since early June, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)

