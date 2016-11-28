UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs rise in latest week on rates view-CFTC, Reuters data

(New throughout, adds comment, details, table, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Speculators increased positive bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, as investors resumed buying the greenback on continued expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $22.25 billion in the week ended Nov. 22, from $20.87 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday. The dollar has been rising on expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will boost infrastructure and government spending, elevating inflation and compelling the Fed to raise interest rates. Since Trump's victory early this month, the dollar index has bounced nearly 6 percent. "The big question is less about whether the Fed will raise interest rates in December, and much more about what the pace of rate hikes may likely be after December, especially with Trump-driven inflation expected to rise," said James Chen, head of research at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. "Therefore, while pullbacks are to be expected within the dollar's continued climb, the greenback remains well-supported by anticipation of increasing interest rates." Japanese yen net longs fell for a third straight week to 10,900 contracts, the lowest since early January. The yen has been one of the main casualties of the dollar's recent surge, with the Japanese currency dropping nearly 10 percent since Trump's win. Chen said investors' persistent appetite for risk after this month's surprise U.S. election outcome has weighed on the safe-haven yen. "Rising stock markets have severely diminished the appeal of safe-havens like the yen and gold, which have both seen precipitous drops in value within the past few weeks," he added. Sterling net shorts fell for a second straight week to 74,318 contracts, the smallest since September. The British pound pulled back a little bit on Monday, but was on track for its biggest monthly gain against the dollar since March. The U.K. economy has proven to be resilient following the country's decision to exit the European Union in June. It grew 0.5 percent in the third quarter, helped by a rebound in exports and robust household spending. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $-1.226 billion 25 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 71,183 67,085 Short 60,283 46,409 Net 10,900 20,676 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $15.849 billion 25 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 127,122 121,575 Short 246,470 240,757 Net -119,348 -119,182 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $5.77 billion 25 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 54,209 54,241 Short 128,527 134,554 Net -74,318 -80,313 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2.832 billion 25 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 9,515 7,005 Short 32,415 29,199 Net -22,900 -22,194 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $1.299 billion 25 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 28,260 34,293 Short 45,722 52,892 Net -17,462 -18,599 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-2.272 billion 25 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 63,488 77,814 Short 32,783 36,296 Net 30,705 41,518 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1.174 billion 25 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 19,884 22,124 Short 68,198 67,277 Net -48,314 -45,153 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.038 billion 25 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 31,779 33,547 Short 32,312 31,504 Net -533 2,043 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)