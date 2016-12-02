Speculators up U.S. dollar net longs to highest since January-CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted positive bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, with net longs rising to their highest since around mid-January.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $24.82 billion in the week ended Nov. 29, from $22.25 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Speculators, meanwhile, turned net short on the Japanese yen for the first time since December last year to 269 short contracts. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft)