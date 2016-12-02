FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Speculators up U.S. dollar net longs to highest since January-CFTC, Reuters
December 2, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 9 months ago

Speculators up U.S. dollar net longs to highest since January-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted positive bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, with net longs rising to their highest since around mid-January.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $24.82 billion in the week ended Nov. 29, from $22.25 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Speculators, meanwhile, turned net short on the Japanese yen for the first time since December last year to 269 short contracts. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft)

