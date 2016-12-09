FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators hike U.S. dollar bets to early January level-CFTC, Reuters
December 9, 2016 / 9:01 PM / 8 months ago

Speculators hike U.S. dollar bets to early January level-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Speculators increased positive bets on the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, pushing net longs to their highest since early January.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $28.14 billion in the week ended Dec. 6, from $24.82 billion in the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Net shorts on the yen, meanwhile, rose to their largest since December last year, at 33,937 contracts.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Tom Brown

