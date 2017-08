NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted net long bets on the U.S. dollar for a third straight week on expectations of multiple U.S. rate hikes this year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and calculations by Reuters.

The value of the dollar's net long position was $25.43 billion in the week ended Jan 3, up from $24.17 billion the week before. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Hay)