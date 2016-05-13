Speculators cuts net short U.S. dollar bets in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

May 13 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced bets against the dollar for the first time in four weeks, as a recent batch of improving U.S. economic data has boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve could likely hike interest rates more than once this year.

The value of the dollar’s net short position fell to $6.19 billion in the week ended May 10 from $6.46 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)