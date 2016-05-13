FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators cuts net short U.S. dollar bets in latest week-CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Speculators cuts net short U.S. dollar bets in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced bets against the dollar for the first time in four weeks, as a recent batch of improving U.S. economic data has boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve could likely hike interest rates more than once this year.

The value of the dollar’s net short position fell to $6.19 billion in the week ended May 10 from $6.46 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.