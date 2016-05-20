FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators trim short U.S. dollar bets for 2nd week -CFTC, Reuters
May 20, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Speculators trim short U.S. dollar bets for 2nd week -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back bets against the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, as investors started pricing in the possibility of an interest rate increase next month.

The value of the dollar’s net short position fell to $4.19 billion in the week ended May 17, from net shorts of $6.19 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

