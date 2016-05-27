FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Speculators long U.S. dollar for 1st time in six weeks-CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators long U.S. dollar for 1st time in six weeks-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds table, details on dollar contracts)
    May 27 (Reuters) - Speculators turned bullish on the U.S.
dollar for the first time in six weeks, with net longs on the
currency notching their largest level since late March.
    More upbeat U.S. economic data as well as suggestions of a
possible interest rate increase next month by several Federal
Reserve officials in recent speeches have boosted sentiment on
the dollar.
    The value of the dollar's net long position was $3.73
billion in the week ended May 24, reversing the previous week's
short position of $4.19 billion, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    On Friday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank
should raise interest rates in the coming months if the economy
picks up as expected and jobs continue to be generated.
 
    Her comments echoed the sentiment of other Fed officials as
well as minutes from the Fed's April 26-27 policy meeting,
published last week. The minutes showed most Fed policymakers
considered it appropriate to raise rates in June if data
continued to point to an improvement in second-quarter growth.
    As a result, Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's
FedWatch tool, moved to price in a 30 percent chance of a June
hike late on Friday, up from 19 percent a week ago.
    The dollar has consequently rallied nearly four percent
against a basket of currencies in the last 18 days. For the
month of May, the dollar was up 2.9 percent, on pace for its
largest monthly gain since November.
    Meanwhile, speculators slashed net long yen contracts to
22,059, from 58,919 contracts the previous week. This week's net
long yen contracts were the smallest since mid-January.
    Persistent warnings of intervention by the Bank of Japan to
weaken the yen after its recent strength have convinced
speculators to lay off the Japanese currency for now.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         24 May 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long             54,792            86,165
 Short            32,733            27,246
 Net              22,059            58,919
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         24 May 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long             93,955           101,723
 Short           131,850           124,310
 Net             -37,895           -22,587
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         24 May 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             38,557           37,533
 Short            71,392           75,955
 Net             -32,835          -38,422
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         24 May 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             24,884           22,463
 Short            20,930           18,316
 Net               3,954            4,147
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         24 May 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             32,834           37,009
 Short            12,787           14,303
 Net              20,047           22,706
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         24 May 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             51,712           71,793
 Short            51,588           46,900
 Net                 124           24,893
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         24 May 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             27,017           25,219
 Short            74,477           70,910
 Net             -47,460          -45,691
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         24 May 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             30,414           32,545
 Short            25,838           25,857
 Net               4,576            6,688
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)

