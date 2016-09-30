Speculators lift dollar bets to highest since mid-August-CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Speculators increased favorable bets on the U.S. dollar to their highest in six weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $9.76 billion in the week ended Sept. 27, from $6.56 billion the previous week, the data showed.

The yen net long position, meanwhile, rose to a five-month peak of 68,892 contracts, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)