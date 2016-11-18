U.S. dollar net longs fall, after rising 7 straight weeks -CFTC-Reuters data

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced positive bets on the U.S. dollar after boosting them for seven straight weeks, in a post-U.S. presidential election period that has seen the green back stage a sharp rally, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $20.87 billion in the week ended Nov. 15, from $22.36 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Sandra Maler)