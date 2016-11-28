FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators up U.S. dollar bets in latest week-CFTC, Reuters data
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 9 months ago

Speculators up U.S. dollar bets in latest week-CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Speculators increased positive bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week after cutting them previously, as investors resumed buying the greenback on continued optimism about interest rate rises from the Federal Reserve.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $22.25 billion in the week ended Nov. 22, from $20.87 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.

Japanese yen net longs, meanwhile, fell for a third straight week to 10,900 contracts, the lowest since early January.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

