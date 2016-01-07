FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 7, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

FOREX-Dollar pares losses on Chinese stock exchanges move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed losses against a basket of currencies on Thursday after the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said China will suspend its new market circuit breaker mechanism, which was tripped for a second time this week.

The suspension of the circuit breaker is seen as a move to instill confidence among investors about the Chinese stock market, whose rout this week has spilled across equities markets worldwide.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a group of six currencies, was last down 0.5 percent at 98.722. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
