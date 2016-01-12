FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daily FX volumes dive on year to $4.47 tln per day in December
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Daily FX volumes dive on year to $4.47 tln per day in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The massive global market in currencies contracted to the tune of almost half a trillion dollars a day in December of 2015 compared to a year earlier, data from the global settlement company used by market participants showed on Tuesday.

The numbers from CLS showed trading volumes inched up on the month to $4.47 trillion a day on average in December from $4.41 trillion in November, but were down from $4.87 trillion a year earlier.

Volumes reached record peaks on a handful of days a year ago due to a sell-off of the Russian rouble and the Swiss National Bank’s removing of its ceiling for the franc, averaging $5.3 trillion in January. But many market players have said that the fallout from the franc event quelled volumes for much of the rest of last year. (Writing by Patrick Graham)

