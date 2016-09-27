CORRECTED-CLS to cover more currencies with new netting service

(Corrects CEO's name in 5th paragraph)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Currency market settlement system CLS will work with leading financial institutions on a new service that will allow trading banks and firms more easily to net off trades in currencies including six not covered by its existing core operations.

The U.S.-based bank, which over the past decade has driven down the cost of nullifying the risk of one of the parties to a trade becoming insolvent before payment, now settles more than 90 percent of transactions in the $5 trillion a day market.

But it has been slow to expand its network to include further emerging market currencies, most notably in China and Russia, with bankers saying Beijing is unsure about using the system at all given CLS's U.S. corporate base.

The new system does not provide an alternative but will help banks net off the amounts they owe each other in six new currencies CLS has not dealt with before, including the Chinese yuan, Russian rouble, Polish zloty and Turkish lira.

"It is an expansion of the CLS business model," CLS Chief Executive David Puth told Reuters.

"This function is being performed today by the banks themselves, bank to bank. We are looking to help our clients streamline this process, making it standardised ...to create efficiencies on a broader base than what happens today."

Participants will be able to submit FX instructions for six products, including non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), and 24 currencies over existing SWIFT-based channels.

They will also have the option of connecting directly to the platform via a highly secure, permissioned distributed ledger.

Puth said 14 leading institutions had confirmed they would take part and that he hoped to launch the system within 12-18 months. (Reporting by Patrick Graham)