6 months ago
REFILE-Australian, New Zealand dollars fall against U.S. counterpart
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 10:09 AM / 6 months ago

REFILE-Australian, New Zealand dollars fall against U.S. counterpart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped 's' in headline)

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars all slipped against their U.S. counterpart in a burst of morning selling in Europe on Thursday, pressured by broad dollar strength and lower oil prices.

The Aussie fell to a 3-week low, down 0.8 percent at $0.7615 , while the New Zealand and Canadian equivalents both hit 6-week lows, down 0.6 and 0.4 percent on the day at $0.7098 and C$1.3375 respectively.

"People are scrambling to adjust to the change in expectations for U.S. interest rates," said Peter Rosenstreich, head of market strategy with retail brokerage Swissquote.

"Money markets are now almost 80 percent priced for a rate hike this month and that is the primary driver." (Reporting by Patrick Graham and Ritvik Carvalho)

