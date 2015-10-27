FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar dips on surprise fall in U.S. consumer confidence
October 27, 2015

FOREX-Dollar dips on surprise fall in U.S. consumer confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index briefly dipped into negative territory on Tuesday as a private gauge of U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in October, raising concerns about consumer spending heading into the holiday shopping season.

The Conference Board said its measure of consumer confidence fell to 97.6 from a downwardly revised 102.6 in September. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an October reading of 103.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against the euro, yen and four other currencies, fell about 0.05 percent shortly after the latest consumer confidence data. It was last up 0.06 percent at 96.916.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

