Dollar slides vs yen after Friday's rally, risk aversion

TOKYO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The dollar slid sharply against the yen on Monday as investors took profits following the greenback’s rally on Friday, traders said.

The dollar was down 1 percent at 112.815 yen, pulling back after rallying to 114.00 on Friday when a set of upbeat U.S. economic data revived prospects of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates this year.

A broad slide by regional equities after a G20 policy makers’ meeting over the weekend ended without a new coordinated plan to spur global growth also favored the yen. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)