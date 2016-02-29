FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar slides vs yen after Friday's rally, risk aversion
#Market News
February 29, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Dollar slides vs yen after Friday's rally, risk aversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The dollar slid sharply against the yen on Monday as investors took profits following the greenback’s rally on Friday, traders said.

The dollar was down 1 percent at 112.815 yen, pulling back after rallying to 114.00 on Friday when a set of upbeat U.S. economic data revived prospects of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates this year.

A broad slide by regional equities after a G20 policy makers’ meeting over the weekend ended without a new coordinated plan to spur global growth also favored the yen. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

