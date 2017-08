NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The euro turned flat on Tuesday, paring earlier losses, following a Bloomberg report that said the European Central Bank would probably gradually slow its bond purchases before the end of its quantitative easing program.

The single currency was last down 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.1199, while it rose to a session high versus the yen at 115.37 yen. (Reporting by Richard Leong)