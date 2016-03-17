FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Options flip in favour of euro strength vs dollar in near term
March 17, 2016

Options flip in favour of euro strength vs dollar in near term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - One-month euro/dollar risk reversals flipped on Thursday to show a bias for euro strength after the dollar’s sharp drop since Wednesday’s more dovish than expected Federal Reserve policy statement.

The one-month risk reversal -- a gauge of demand for options on a currency rising or falling -- showed a bias for euro strength against the dollar, trading at 0.2 vols, compared with 0.1 vols in favour of euro weakness on Wednesday, traders said.

The euro last traded at $1.1333, up 1 percent on the day. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

