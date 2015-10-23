Euro falls back below $1.11 as ECB tremors continue

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The euro dipped below $1.11 in early trade in Europe on Friday, heading back toward two-month lows hit after the European Central Bank on Thursday cemented speculation of more monetary policy easing this year.

By 0726, the euro was trading down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.1096, having steadied above Thursday’s low of $1.1072 in Asian trade. The fall after the ECB meeting was the currency’s biggest since the bank announced its programme of quantitative easing in January.

Banks including Goldman Sachs and the currency market’s second biggest global player Deutsche Bank, who have been calling all year for the euro to fall below parity with the dollar, were all back on the offensive overnight.

Goldman said the potential for further falls in the euro was “still substantial”, predicting a swift return to 12-year lows around $1.05 hit in March if the ECB delivers more easing.

“The ECB was as dovish as the most dovish expectations,” said Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio investment at Millennium Global, which manages currency for a range of major investors.

“Putting a cut in the depo rate on the table is very negative for the currency, that was the powerful thing. If we fall below $1.1050 today then we will see structural selling (by asset managers) next week.” (Reporting by Patrick Graham)