Euro falls back below $1.07 as fund buying eases
November 20, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Euro falls back below $1.07 as fund buying eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The euro sank back below $1.07 in early European trade on Friday, resuming a slide after two days of gains which some dealers are now putting down to a closing of trading positions by a handful of major investors.

By 0748 GMT, the euro was 0.4 percent weaker at $1.0694. The dollar, whose rise has stalled in the two weeks since a very robust batch of U.S. jobs data, rose 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies on the day.

“It does seem like the big euro bounce two days ago was one of the big institutions liquidating positions,” said a senior dealer at one international bank in London. “There has been some of that sort of trade in general this week.” (Reporting by Patrick Graham)

