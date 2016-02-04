FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Risk reversals show bias for euro strength over three months
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Risk reversals show bias for euro strength over three months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Three-month euro/dollar risk reversals flipped on Thursday to show a bias for euro strength for the first time since 2012, as the dollar’s sharp drop in the past 24 hours accelerated on Thursday, traders said.

The three-month euro/dollar risk reversal -- a gauge of demand for options on a currency rising or falling -- showed a slight bias for euro strength against the dollar, trading at 0.1 vol.

The one and two-month risk reversals flipped on Wednesday to show a bias for euro strength, according to Reuters data. . (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

