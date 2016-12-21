BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
NEW YORK Dec 21 The dollar held earlier losses against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as sales of U.S. existing homes increased to a near 10-year high in November, supporting the view of a resilient housing sector in a climate of rising interest rates.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.45 percent at 102.85, retreating from a 14-year high set on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.