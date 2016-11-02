FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Swiss franc jumps as Trump worries hit markets
November 2, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 10 months ago

Swiss franc jumps as Trump worries hit markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc traded at its strongest in a month against the dollar and in more than four against the euro on Wednesday as investors worried at the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency sought out traditional safe havens for capital.

The franc has gained steadily in the face of a broadly weaker dollar over the past week and in early European trade climbed another 0.4 percent to 0.9719 francs per dollar, a gain of almost 3 percent in the past week.

Against the euro, it gained around a quarter of a percent to 1.0754 francs, its strongest since the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June.

Currency markets' other traditional safe haven of choice, the yen, was also up around a third of a percent against both the euro and dollar in early trade in Europe, just off highs hit in Asian trading. (Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by John Geddie)

