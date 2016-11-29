FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
FOREX-Dollar hits session highs vs yen, euro after strong U.S. GDP data
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 9 months ago

FOREX-Dollar hits session highs vs yen, euro after strong U.S. GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to session highs against the euro and Japanese yen on Tuesday after the release of a stronger-than-expected second report on third quarter U.S. gross domestic product.

The U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought, notching its best performance in two years, buoyed by strong consumer spending and a surge in soybean exports.

The dollar rose to 113.33 yen while the euro fell to $1.0566. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major world currencies, also rose to its session high, touching 101.640 after the GDP figures were released. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.