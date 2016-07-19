FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month high after better-than-expected U.S. housing starts
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
July 19, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

Dion Rabouin

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a four-month high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after the release of data showing U.S. housing starts rose by more than expected in June.

Groundbreaking on U.S. homes surged 4.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.19 million units, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which tracks the greeback against six major currencies, rose to 97.125, its highest level since mid-March.

The rise in the dollar index was backed by a sizeable fall in the euro, which dipped to an 11-day low against the dollar. The euro fell to $1.1011.

The dollar also gained ground against the yen, touching its highest level against the Japanese currency since the day after Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union. The dollar rose to 106.42 yen, its highest since June 24. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

