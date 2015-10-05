FOREX-Dollar gains against safe-havens on greater risk appetite

(Updates prices, adds comments)

* Expectations for later Fed rate hike boost risk appetite

* Dollar remains slightly lower against euro

* Dollar weakens against emerging market currencies

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc on Monday on renewed risk appetite in the wake of a disappointing U.S. jobs report, which suggested the Federal Reserve would remain accommodative for longer.

Data on Friday showing a stumble in U.S. jobs growth has led traders to expect that the Fed will delay its first rate hike since 2006 to early next year. While those expectations have kept the dollar from gaining against the euro, they have helped the dollar gain against safe-haven currencies.

“The market is essentially shifting to an ever-longer horizon the possibility of the Fed hiking,” said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York.

A U.S. rate hike is expected to boost the dollar by driving investment flows into the United States. While the dollar has previously weakened on expectations for later Fed rate hikes, analysts said the outlook for continued easy U.S. monetary policy boosted risk appetite on Monday.

The view that the European Central Bank could come under additional pressure to ease monetary policy in a bid to neutralize the impact of its stronger currency on inflation, however, capped the euro’s gains.

“The top side in the euro was capped by expectations that the ECB will have to ease more,” Galy said.

The euro, which was last modestly higher against the dollar at $1.12150, remained below Friday’s nearly two-week high of $1.13190.

Analysts also said the potential for more monetary stimulus from the Bank of Japan led the dollar to strengthen against the yen. The dollar weakened against riskier emerging market currencies, however, on the greater risk appetite.

Against the Mexican peso, the dollar was last down 0.38 percent at 16.69 pesos.

“The Fed being on hold certainly supports emerging markets and supports global growth,” said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.06 percent at 95.888. The dollar was last up 0.3 percent against the yen at 120.265 yen.

The dollar was last up 0.39 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.97600 franc. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)