FOREX-Dollar adds losses vs yen after durables data

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to session lows against the yen on Tuesday, extending earlier losses as domestic durables goods orders data in September reinforced the view of a slowdown in U.S. economic growth in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, declined 0.3 percent last month after a downwardly revised 1.6 percent decline in August. Economists polled by Reuters had projected these core capital goods unchanged after an earlier reported 0.8 percent drop in August.

The greenback was last down 0.7 percent at 120.28 yen after hitting a global session low of 120.17 yen shortly after the latest durables goods data.