FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Dollar adds losses vs yen after durables data
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

FOREX-Dollar adds losses vs yen after durables data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to session lows against the yen on Tuesday, extending earlier losses as domestic durables goods orders data in September reinforced the view of a slowdown in U.S. economic growth in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, declined 0.3 percent last month after a downwardly revised 1.6 percent decline in August. Economists polled by Reuters had projected these core capital goods unchanged after an earlier reported 0.8 percent drop in August.

The greenback was last down 0.7 percent at 120.28 yen after hitting a global session low of 120.17 yen shortly after the latest durables goods data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.