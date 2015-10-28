FOREX-Dollar down as markets lose faith in Fed rate hike

(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline and dateline; previous LONDON)

* Traders bet against Fed rate hike this month

* Sweden’s crown up as Riskbank expands QE

* Aussie down on inflation data

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The dollar edged down against a basket of currencies Wednesday as markets bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady when it ends a two-day policy meeting later in the session.

All eyes are on the central bank’s statement at 1400 EDT, but weak U.S. data, a rate cut from China, and the specter of further easing for the euro had traders expecting the Fed to hold off raising rates.

About 5 percent of traders expect the Fed to announce a rate hike Wednesday and just about 30 percent expect one in December, according to CME Group FedWatch on Wednesday. Those numbers have dropped since European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi signaled more dovish policy in the euro zone Thursday and have continued downward every day since.

While the Fed has indicated that it was considering a rate hike this year, traders are not buying it, said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.

“We know that’s not true,” he said. “There has been some backsliding on numbers, and I would expect a statement that maybe acknowledges softer conditions.”

The dollar was down 0.2 percent against six major currencies to 96.630 ahead of the Fed’s statement. The euro inched up to $1.1074 from a 2-1/2-month low of $1.0989 hit last week after Draghi’s comments.

The Swedish crown continued its upward momentum, gaining 0.8 percent on the dollar after the Swedish central bank said it would expand its quantitative easing program by 65 billion Swedish crowns ($7.7 billion) to a total of 200 billion crowns($23.7 billion).

The Riksbank increased its bond-buying but other assets were steady. The crown initially fell to a two-month low of 8.5434 crowns per dollar, but recovered to trade up 0.8 percent at 8.4295 crowns to a dollar.

“Though on first glance this looks dovish, details are not and maintain the market status quo,” Citi currency strategist Josh O‘Byrne wrote in a research note.

The Australian dollar recovered slightly from a pronounced tumble against the dollar. The Aussie fell to a three-week low of US$0.7112 on weaker-than-expected inflation data that increased the likelihood of further rate cuts there. .

“On all measures it was a very soft number and it has hit the market quite a lot in Australia,” said Westpac’s Franulovich. “Betting now is that the RBA will be potentially cutting rates as early as next week.” (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Richard Chang)