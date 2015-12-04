FOREX-Dollar regains little ground against euro after U.S. jobs data

* U.S. November jobs data stronger than expected

* U.S. jobs data supports views of December Fed rate hike

* Dollar gains just slightly against euro in wake of ECB moves (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was nearly flat against the euro on Friday despite stronger-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs data, as markets continued to digest Thursday’s unexpectedly small stimulus from the European Central Bank.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 211,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. September and October data was revised to show 35,000 more new jobs than first reported.

While analysts said the data was strong enough to confirm that the Federal Reserve would hike U.S. interest rates this month for the first time in nearly a decade, they also said it failed to fuel a dollar rally against the euro given the ECB’s decision.

“There was so much pain in the market yesterday that the willingness to act has been relatively subdued,” said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York, on the dollar’s minor gains against the euro.

The dollar gained against the yen and Swiss franc, however, which helped boost the U.S. dollar index. The dollar was last up 0.29 percent at 122.960 yen, and was last up 0.41 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.99700 franc.

The euro was last down just 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.09290. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was last up 0.47 percent at 98.077.

Investors scrambled to unwind hefty short euro positions on Thursday after a bare-minimum easing package in which the ECB cut its deposit rate by a mere 10 basis points and extended its asset buys by six months.

That led the euro to shoot 3.1 percent higher against the dollar to mark its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly seven years and its highest level in a month, at $1.0981.

“The ECB overshadowed today’s data point,” said Chris Gaffney, president of EverBank World Markets in St. Louis, in reference to the U.S. jobs data. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)