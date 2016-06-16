FOREX-Yen spikes after BoJ holds off easing

(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

* Dollar/yen hits lowest since August 2014

* Yen hits multi-year highs vs sterling, euro, Aussie

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - The yen jumped to its highest in more than three years against the euro and its strongest level in nearly two years versus the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of Japan held off from further easing monetary policy and the Federal Reserve struck a cautious tone on the U.S. economy.

The safe-haven yen also hit a three-year peak against sterling and a four-year high versus the Australian dollar as investors shunned higher-yielding but riskier currencies in front of next week's referendum to determine whether or not Britain will stay in the European Union.

With polls showing the "Leave" camp pushing ahead, few had expected the BOJ to risk easing policy before the June 23 vote.

"It's hard to make a move in front of Brexit, better to keep some powder dry," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Jefferies in New York.

"Dollar/yen had already tested that 105.50 area support level after the Fed, but then bounced. It did make the new low on that move as well, and that technically broke the support line for new cycle lows, perhaps a harbinger of things to come."

The BOJ maintained its massive asset buying program at its two-day rate review that ended on Thursday, pledging to increase base money at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($753 billion).

It also left unchanged a controversial 0.1 percent negative interest rate applied to some of the excess reserves that financial institutions park with the central bank.

The BOJ decision came a day after the Fed kept interest rates steady as well, but lowered its economic growth forecasts, cementing expectations that it will not tighten policy next month. The Fed, however, did signal that it may still raise interest rates twice this year if labor conditions improve.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar fell 1.8 percent against the yen to 104.12 yen. It hit a 22-month low earlier in the session below 104, and kept the market on alert for possible Japan intervention to rein in the yen's recent strength. Since the beginning of June, the dollar has fallen about 6 percent against the yen.

The euro dropped 2.9 percent against the yen to 115.88 , after earlier hitting a 3-1/2-year trough at 115.84 yen. The euro zone's common currency, as a result, weakened against the dollar, falling to a two-week low. The euro was last at $1.1141, down 1 percent.

Sterling also fell to a three-year low versus the yen of 146.44 yen and was last at 146.65 yen, down 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)