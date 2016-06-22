Sterling hits 2016 high after latest 'Brexit' poll shows 51 pct back "remain"

June 22 (Reuters) - Sterling rose to its highest level of the year against the U.S. dollar in late trading on Wednesday after a poll by YouGov for The Times newspaper in London showed the camp pushing for Britain to remain in the European Union ahead of the movement to leave.

The poll showed "remain" ahead by a 2.0 percent margin, 51 percent to 49 percent, after previously showing a lead for the "leave" camp in its most recent poll.

Sterling rose to $1.4842, its highest against the dollar since the last day of 2015.

The YouGov poll was bolstered by a telephone survey by polling firm ComRes, conducted for the Daily Mail newspaper and ITV television, that showed the "Remain" campaign had a 48 percent to 42 percent lead over "Leave." (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)