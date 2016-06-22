FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
Sterling hits 2016 high after latest 'Brexit' poll shows 51 pct back "remain"
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#European Currency News
June 22, 2016 / 10:46 PM / in a year

Sterling hits 2016 high after latest 'Brexit' poll shows 51 pct back "remain"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Sterling rose to its highest level of the year against the U.S. dollar in late trading on Wednesday after a poll by YouGov for The Times newspaper in London showed the camp pushing for Britain to remain in the European Union ahead of the movement to leave.

The poll showed "remain" ahead by a 2.0 percent margin, 51 percent to 49 percent, after previously showing a lead for the "leave" camp in its most recent poll.

Sterling rose to $1.4842, its highest against the dollar since the last day of 2015.

The YouGov poll was bolstered by a telephone survey by polling firm ComRes, conducted for the Daily Mail newspaper and ITV television, that showed the "Remain" campaign had a 48 percent to 42 percent lead over "Leave." (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.