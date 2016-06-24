FOREX-Sterling pares losses after hitting 31-year low on Brexit

(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)

* Sterling pares losses after 10 pct plunge, still down over 7 pct

* Dollar on track for biggest one-day drop vs yen in over 6 years

* Euro off lows vs dollar, still down 2.4 pct

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Sterling pared losses against the U.S. dollar after plunging 10 percent to its weakest in 31 years on Friday following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, but still remained more than 7 percent lower on widespread market uncertainty.

Sterling was last down 7.37 percent against the dollar, at $1.3765, after touching its weakest since before the 1985 Plaza Accord of $1.3228. Traders said Bank of England chief Mark Carney's comments that the central bank stood ready to provide extra support helped sterling recover.

The euro also pared losses against the dollar after touching its lowest level against the greenback in three and a half months of $1.0914, but was still hobbling and last down 2.4 percent at $1.1112.

The euro is expected to struggle given worries about the impact of Brexit on the euro zone economy. Analysts expect months of economic and political turmoil which will dwarf the pressure on UK markets following sterling's "Black Wednesday" in 1992 when Britain was forced out of the pre-euro Exchange Rate Mechanism.

Analysts said uncertainty about how central banks would react to the vote, its impact on European economic growth, and whether it would catalyze more countries to exit the European Union cast a wave of uncertainty across markets.

"The bottom line is the initial directionality that we've seen on the back of the vote in our view can persist," said Shahab Jalinoos, global head of FX strategy at Credit Suisse in New York.

He said that Credit Suisse's European economists had slashed economic growth forecasts for the euro area to 1 percent from 2 percent by the end of 2017, and cut the UK's forecast to negative 1 percent on the view that the UK could face a recession following the vote.

The uncertainty boosted the dollar and the yen, which benefited from safety buying. While the dollar rose sharply against the euro and sterling, it was last down 3.5 percent against the yen at 102.38 yen after touching a more than two and a half year low of 99.11 yen.

Speculation that the Bank of Japan could also act limited the yen's advance, but the dollar was still on track for its biggest one-day drop against the yen in more than six years.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had instructed him to cooperate with the Bank of Japan and closely consult with Group of Seven partners in responding to market moves. Aso added that excess volatility in currency markets was undesirable and he would respond to market moves when necessary.

The dollar was last up 1.2 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.9696 franc after the Swiss National Bank became the first major central bank to intervene and drive down the value of its own currency.

"The uncertainty is still at a very high level," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago. He said sterling could fall to $1.28 by year-end, while the euro could fall below parity with the dollar within that time frame.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 1.96 percent at 95.358 after touching its highest level in more than three months of 96.703.