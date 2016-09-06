FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar falls after weak U.S. economic data
September 6, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

FOREX-Dollar falls after weak U.S. economic data

Dion Rabouin

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Tuesday after the release of a report on U.S. economic data that showed its worst reading since February 2010 and the largest one-month drop since November 2008.

The dollar fell to a one-week low against the Japanese yen , slipping to 102.42 yen per dollar. The euro and British pound both rose against the dollar, with the pound touching a fresh seven-week high at $1.3414 and the euro touching a session high of $1.1220 after the data.

The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 51.4 last month, badly missing economists' expectations by more than 4 points. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

