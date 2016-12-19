FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Yen jumps after Russian ambassador shot in Turkey
December 19, 2016 / 5:29 PM / in 10 months

FOREX-Yen jumps after Russian ambassador shot in Turkey

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds
comment from analyst)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The yen jumped on Monday on
safehaven bids following news the Russian ambassador to Turkey
was gunned down in the Turkish capital, adding to buying of the
Japanese currency to book profits on dollar's recent gains
versus the yen.
    It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack on
Andrei Karlov at an art gallery in Ankara. Islamic State
militants have been active in Turkey and carried out several
bomb attacks on Turkish targets. 
    Currency traders typically move into the yen from the dollar
and riskier currencies in times of political uncertainty.
    "This headline is weighing on risk appetite," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange
Inc. in Washington.
    The yen was up 1.3 percent against the dollar at 116.67 yen
 after hitting 118.66 yen on Dec. 15 which was its weakest
since Feb. 2, according to Reuters data showed.   
    The Japanese currency was up 1.2 percent versus the euro at
121.88 yen.
    The Turkish lira slipped 0.7 percent at 3.526 lira
per dollar. 
========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 12:09PM (1709 GMT)
 Description      Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change
                                  Previous   
                                  Session    
 Euro/Dollar      $1.0440        $1.0447     -0.07%
 Dollar/Yen       116.6900       117.9800    -1.09%
 Euro/Yen         121.86         123.32      -1.18%
 Dollar/Swiss     1.0230         1.0254      -0.23%
 Sterling/Dollar  1.2413         1.2487      -0.59%
 Dollar/Canadian  1.3396         1.3331      +0.49%
 Australian/Doll  0.7259         0.7304      -0.62%
 ar                                          
 Euro/Swiss       1.0680         1.0723      -0.40%
 Euro/Sterling    0.8409         0.8371      +0.45%
 NZ               0.6943         0.6957      -0.20%
 Dollar/Dollar                               
 Dollar/Norway    8.6556         8.6635      -0.09%
 Euro/Norway      9.0397         9.0622      -0.25%
 Dollar/Sweden    9.3424         9.3563      -0.14%
 Euro/Sweden      9.7558         9.7695      -0.14%
 
    
 (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London and Tokyo
markets team; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

