* Yen gains on global political uncertainty
* Euro up vs dollar, but outlook down overall
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday
after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S.
Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike
by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald
Trump's economic policies.
"Any continued dovish hesitation on the part of the Fed in
normalizing monetary policy, combined with the Trump
administration's concerted push to weaken the dollar against its
major rivals, could very well lead to further downside for the
dollar, at least in the short term," said James Chen, head of
research at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Concerns about the impact on the world economy of Trump's
protectionism and immigration policy have also undermined the
greenback.
Trump will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week
and the U.S. president is likely to reiterate his opposition to
a strong dollar and a weak yen, which could further push the
dollar lower.
The safe-haven yen, meanwhile, rose amid concerns around
global political risks in Europe with the onslaught of elections
this year in France, Germany, Netherlands, and possibly Italy,
and pushing U.S. Treasury yields lower.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell to a
three-week low of 2.325 percent on Wednesday.
The euro also inched higher against the dollar from more
than one-week lows, on short-covering after days of losses. But
its fortunes over the last few days have been largely tied to
developments in France's looming presidential elections.
"The French political noise has brought the euro down and
that has given the dollar a reprieve," said Gavin Friend, a
strategist with National Australia Bank in London.
"Markets know that if Trump was to come out and start
talking about tax reform and infrastructure spending, the dollar
would go up," he added.
In late trading, the dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 100.27
, as the greenback slid 0.3 percent to 112.05 yen.
The euro was down 0.3 percent against the yen at 119.76 yen
, and was up 0.1 percent versus the dollar at $1.0687
.
Uncertainty about the two rounds of the French presidential
election on April 23 and May 7 drove the premium that investors
demand for holding French over German government debt to its
highest in more than four years.
Opinion polls show centrist Emmanuel Macron slightly ahead
of conservative Francois Fillon in the first round, but behind
far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, who has vowed to
pull France out of the euro zone and hold a vote on its
membership in the European Union.
