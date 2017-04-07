FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 4 months ago

FOREX-Dollar falls vs yen after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the yen on Friday after a much softer-than-forecast U.S. non-farm payrolls report, backing expectations of gradual pace of interest rate increases this year.

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 98,000 jobs last month as the retail sector shed employment for a second straight month, the Labor Department said on Friday, the fewest since last May.

The dollar fell 0.4 percent to 110.36 yen, after the data, while the euro rose against the greenback and was last flat at $1.0638.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

