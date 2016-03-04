FOREX-U.S. dollar falls as drop in U.S. wages suggests dovish Fed

* Dollar reverses gains on drop in Feb U.S. wages

* Euro hits one-week high vs dollar of $1.1040

* Dollar index hits nearly two-week low of 97.019

* Euro gains on repurchases ahead of ECB meeting (Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit one-week lows against the euro and fell against the yen on Friday after a drop in U.S. wages in February overshadowed strong jobs growth and supported views that the Federal Reserve was in no hurry to hike interest rates.

Average hourly earnings fell three cents in February, data from the Labor Department showed. Analysts said traders were fixated on that drop even as nonfarm payrolls increased by 242,000 jobs last month.

“It’s good news for the U.S. economy, but the lack of growth in wages suggests the Fed should be in no rush to hike,” said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

The drop in U.S. wages suggested that inflation remained muted, analysts said. Fed policymakers are watching inflation closely in their assessment of when to continue hiking rates.

While the dollar initially gained after the report given the monthly jobs growth, it soon reversed course, with the euro last up roughly 0.75 percent against the greenback at a one-week high of $1.1040.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, hit a nearly two-week low of 97.019 .

The euro, which had already hit one-week highs before the release of the jobs data on the perception that euro rates already factor in more easing by European Central Bank policymakers next week, resumed gains on that view.

“We believe the market has a lot priced in for the ECB. We believe there is a chance that the euro moves higher once the ECB is out of the way,” said Shahab Jalinoos, global head of FX strategy at Credit Suisse in New York. “We may have already begun that process.”

Traders had bet against or “shorted” the euro on the view that a potential increase in stimulus at the ECB’s meeting on March 10 would weaken the currency further.

Once a move by the ECB became the consensus expectation and was fully reflected in the euro’s value, traders began repurchasing the currency on the view that the ECB could disappoint, analysts said.

The dollar was last down 0.37 percent against the yen at 113.25 yen.

The dollar, which hit a one-week low against the Swiss franc of 0.9881 franc. The dollar index was down 0.51 percent at 97.090. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)