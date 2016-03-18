FOREX-Dollar bounces back after hitting lows on Fed dovishness

* Dollar rebounds from multi-month lows against major currencies

* Focus on how Japanese authorities respond to firmer yen

* Dollar down vs emerging market currencies (Updates to U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline, previous London)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - The dollar recovered from a five-month low on Friday, rising against most major currencies, as traders covered short positions after two straight days of selling in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s cautious view on global market developments.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.15 percent in tight trading but analysts said doubt remained that the U.S. currency would regain its footing in the near term.

The dollar was flat against the yen after moving up from a 17-month low on Thursday, with traders worried that a sharp rise in the Japanese currency would elicit some kind of intervention from the Bank of Japan.

The dollar was trading at 111.45 yen, off a low of 110.67 plumbed on Thursday that was its weakest since October 2014. The euro retreated from a five-week high of $1.1342 , falling 0.2 percent to $1.1294.

“It’s been a dizzying selloff for the dollar, so it’s natural that you’re going to get some kind of bounce,” said FX Analytics partner David Gilmore in Essex, Connecticut.

The dollar’s rebound from the previous days’ lows was limited in part by the continued strength of emerging market currencies.

The potential of further dollar weakness, along with more accommodative moves from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan, which both hold negative interest rates, has been a boon for emerging markets, said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

The dollar has fallen sharply since the Fed lowered its expectations for interest rate increases this year at the midweek Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Most emerging markets have economies tied to exporting and a weaker dollar is beneficial because it lowers the price of commodities like oil, coffee and metals, increasing those countries’ profits. Many emerging market countries also hold debt in dollars, which is reduced when the dollar’s value is lower.

The dollar fell against the oil-linked Mexican peso and Russian rouble, slipping 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent respectively. The dollar was also lower against the South African rand, which added 0.75 percent against the greenback.

The dollar was at or near lows for the year against all three currencies.

“I thought we’d see a little bit more profit-taking, but it seems like people are still feeling good enough about this EM bounce to stay long through the weekend and go into next week,” Thin said. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Andrea Ricci)