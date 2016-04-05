FOREX-Dollar hits 17-month low vs yen on investor skittishness

* Dollar hits 17-month low vs yen at 109.98 yen

* Euro edges lower vs dollar

* Traders await March Fed meeting minutes (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell below 110 yen for the first time in 17 months on Tuesday, partly on concerns about global economic growth, while the euro edged lower against the dollar on soft European economic data.

The dollar extended its losses against the yen to 8.2 percent for the year, with a downturn in stock prices fueling the latest rally in the Japanese currency. The dollar fell more than 1 percent against the yen and hit 109.98 yen, its lowest level since late October 2014.

The dollar pared losses against the yen later in the U.S. trading session and was last down 0.81 percent at 110.41 yen. The dollar had weakened against the yen in recent sessions in the aftermath of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s dovish comments last week, which traders viewed as suggesting a slower path of Fed rate increases this year.

“The mix of global growth being perhaps a bit slower and a more gradual path for the U.S. fed funds rate... are likely positive for the yen,” said Brian Daingerfield, currency strategist for RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

Analysts also said traders may have lost confidence in the Bank of Japan’s ability to weaken the yen through monetary stimulus.

The euro, meanwhile, hit a session low against the dollar at $1.1337, down from a 5-1/2 month peak of $1.1437 touched on Friday, before paring losses. The euro last traded only slightly lower against the dollar at $1.1381.

German factory orders and a subdued start to euro zone business activity in the first quarter weighed on the euro, while the currency briefly touched its session low against the dollar after Institute for Supply Management data showed a stronger-than-expected gain in the U.S. non-manufacturing sector in March.

The euro pared losses on expectations that the Fed’s March meeting minutes, to be released on Wednesday, would reinforce the central bank’s dovish stance and hurt the dollar, said Alfonso Esparza, senior currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.15 percent at 94.655.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.84 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)