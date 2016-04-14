FOREX-Dollar inches higher as risk appetite continues to improve

(Adds comment, updates prices)

* U.S. inflation rises less than expected, dollar impact fades

* Dollar outlook remains weak

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted higher in quiet trading on Thursday as the negative impact of softer U.S. inflation data proved short-lived amid improving risk appetite, with Wall Street stocks steady and crude futures trading above $40 per barrel.

The dollar initially fell against the yen on a benign U.S. inflation report that should keep the Federal Reserve cautious toward raising interest rates, but then inched higher.

The greenback also fell from a two-week high against the euro following the U.S. inflation report, but then recovered.

Still, analysts said the dollar’s rise was likely technical in nature and its general outlook remained tied to the prospect of slower U.S. interest rate increases.

“The March Fed meeting and (Fed Chair) Yellen’s speech a few weeks ago seem to be consistent with a policy stance that is OK with running behind the inflation curve,” said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities in New York.

“So I think the Fed is erring on the side of caution. I think they would let inflation overshoot before they feel any urgency to raise interest rates.”

Thursday’s U.S. consumer price data offset an upbeat labor market report showing a drop in U.S. jobless claims. U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in March and underlying inflation slowed. The consumer price index gained just 0.1 percent last month.

In late trading, the dollar index, a measure of the greenback against six other currencies, was up 0.2 percent at 94.975.

The dollar was also up 0.1 percent against the yen at 109.39 yen after earlier hitting a one-week peak of 109.54. The dollar, however, is still down 9.5 percent versus the Japanese currency so far this year.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in New York that the central bank was ready to expand monetary stimulus again if recent weakness in inflation persists. He stressed there are “many ways” to achieve his ambitious price target.

That should help keep the yen’s gains in check.

Kuroda made his remarks ahead of a meeting of Group of 20 financial leaders in Washington, where currency policy is seen high on the agenda.

He also said late on Thursday that the yen’s “excessive” rises have been corrected somewhat in the past few days, pointing to the dollar’s rebound from 17-month lows hit earlier this month.

The euro was down 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.1254 , though way below a six-month high of $1.1464 touched on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)