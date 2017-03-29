FOREX-Euro hits more than one-week low after ECB wariness report

March 29 (Reuters) - The euro fell to its lowest in eight days against the dollar on Wednesday after a Reuters report that European Central Bank policymakers are wary of making any new change to their policy message in April.

Small tweaks at the ECB's meeting earlier this month appear to have upset investors and raised the spectre of a surge in borrowing costs for the bloc's indebted periphery.

The euro fell to $1.0741, its lowest since March 21. That propelled the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of rival currencies, to 100.100, its highest since March 21. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)