5 months ago
FOREX-Euro hits more than one-week low after ECB wariness report
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 5 months ago

FOREX-Euro hits more than one-week low after ECB wariness report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - The euro fell to its lowest in eight days against the dollar on Wednesday after a Reuters report that European Central Bank policymakers are wary of making any new change to their policy message in April.

Small tweaks at the ECB's meeting earlier this month appear to have upset investors and raised the spectre of a surge in borrowing costs for the bloc's indebted periphery.

The euro fell to $1.0741, its lowest since March 21. That propelled the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of rival currencies, to 100.100, its highest since March 21. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

