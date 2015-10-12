FOREX-Dollar languishes near 3-week lows; Aussie retreats

* Dollar index hovers near Friday’s 3-week low

* Doubts that Fed will raise rates this year weigh on dollar

* Aussie off 7-week high, takes breather after rally

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a three-week low versus a basket of major currencies on Monday, hampered by doubts that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by year-end.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, was last trading at 94.799. On Friday it had touched a low of 94.692, its weakest level since Sept. 18.

The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1372, having set a three-week high of $1.13875 on Friday. The dollar eased 0.1 percent against the yen to 120.12 yen.

The greenback had retreated broadly last week, especially against commodity- and emerging-market currencies.

That rally in growth-linked currencies came after weak U.S. jobs data released earlier in October prompted investors to push back expectations for the timing of the Fed’s first rate increase in almost a decade to next year.

A focus now is whether the rise in commodity-linked and emerging market currencies will prove to be a short-lived rally driven mainly by position squaring, or turn into a more enduring uptrend.

Some analysts expressing surprise over the intensity of the rally seen in these currencies over the past week.

“I personally thought it would have stopped by now,” said Teppei Ino, an analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.

“This might end up lasting until various products recover to their Aug. 11 levels, and if that is the case, the Aussie could for example could rise to around 74 U.S. cents,” Ino said.

China’s surprise devaluation of the yuan on Aug. 11 had stoked concerns about the health of the Chinese economy and a slowdown in global growth, weighing on the Australian dollar as well as emerging Asian currencies.

The Australian dollar slipped 0.2 percent to $0.7321 , taking a breather after surging 4 percent last week for its biggest weekly gain since late 2011. The Aussie had set a seven-week high of $0.7344 on Friday.

“Having risen for eight straight days, the Aussie might be due for a quieter session,” analysts at Westpac said in a research note.

“But there appears to remain some fuel for AUD short-covering that could extend to 0.7380/0.7400 this week,” they added.

The Aussie is now testing resistance at $0.7316, the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud and also at $0.7333, its 90-day moving average. The Aussie may fall back if such resistance levels hold, while a clear break above such levels could set it up for further gains.

Trading activity during Asian hours is likely to be thinner than usual with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday. U.S. markets will also be shut on Monday for a holiday.

Later this week, the market may take its cues from Chinese trade data due on Tuesday, as well U.S. economic indicators such as retail sales data on Wednesday and the consumer price index on Thursday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)