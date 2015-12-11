FOREX-Dollar steadies as euro surge loses steam, Aussie trims gains

* Euro/dollar loses steam after dovish ECB policymaker comments

* Euro still poised to gain 0.5 pct on the week vs dollar

* Profit taking trims some of Aussie’s jobs data-fuelled gains

* South African rand struggles near record low

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The dollar steadied early on Friday, given some breathing space after a recent surge by the euro lost momentum in wake of dovish comments by a policymaker, while profit-taking trimmed some of the big gains the Australian dollar made on a solid domestic jobs report.

The euro was little changed at $1.0944 after shedding about 0.7 percent overnight. It was forced back from a 1-month high of $1.1044 scaled midweek after ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said Thursday the central bank stands ready to ease monetary policy further if required.

An overnight rebound on Wall Street, which ended a 3-day losing run, also slightly improved risk appetite and nudged up U.S. debt yields in favour of the dollar.

The common currency was still poised to end the week on a 0.5 percent gain, having soared after the ECB delivered a much tamer-than-expected monetary easing package late last week and disappointed euro bears.

The greenback may have suffered big losses against the euro this week but the seemingly inevitable divergence in U.S. and European monetary policy was expected to continue supporting the dollar in the longer term. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike interest rates next week for the first time in nearly a decade.

Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo, noted that whether investors continue to cover short positions in the euro when German bond yields have stopped rising is a key factor deciding if the common currency can sustain its recent gains.

“Unless a powerful dollar-bearish factor emerges, the euro’s recent bounce is likely to peter out,” he said.

The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 121.88 yen, putting further distance between a 1-month low of 121.075 plumbed earlier in the week. The dollar was still on track for a 1 percent weekly loss versus the yen. The safe-haven Japanese currency attracted bids this week as a slide in commodity prices bruised investor risk appetite.

The Australian dollar was down 0.7 percent at $0.7261 after soaring more than 1 percent to a high of $0.7335 on Thursday after data showed Australia’s jobless rate had hit a 19-month low in November.

The South African rand fetched 15.4085 per dollar, not too far from a record low of 15.4895 hit overnight after a surprise sacking of the country’s finance minister caught investors flat-footed. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)