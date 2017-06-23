* Dollar drifts, next week's US data awaited for inflation
cues
* Canadian dollar, Norwegian crown holds to gains after oil
bounce
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 23 The dollar was little changed
early on Friday as traders marked time ahead of next week's U.S.
inflation-linked indicators, while commodity currencies like the
Canadian dollar held to gains following a bounce in crude oil
prices.
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies stood
little changed at 97.547.
The index peaked at a one-month high of 97.871 early in the
week after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates last week
and left the door open for further monetary tightening later in
the year. But it has been stuck in a tight range since, awaiting
fresh catalysts.
"While the market was able to draw incentives from the Fed
last week, there really was not a lot of factors for the dollar
to move on this week in the absence of major indicator releases
and political events," said Shin Kadota, a senior strategist at
Barclays in Tokyo.
"But inflation is likely to be the theme that moves
currencies next week which will see the release of various U.S.
indicators. They will be key as this week's slump in crude oil
has clouded the U.S. inflation outlook."
U.S. data due next week include the June consumer confidence
indicator, pending home sales, crude oil inventories, revised
first quarter GDP and the PCE price index.
The dollar was flat at 111.290 yen. It had scaled a
near one-month peak of 111.790 on Tuesday before edging down in
tandem with U.S. yields, which were nudged lower by falling oil
prices.
The euro was also steady, at $1.1150. It was poised
to lose about 0.4 percent this week.
Commodity linked currencies held to significant gains made
overnight following a rebound in crude oil prices from 10-month
lows.
The Canadian dollar was flat at C$1.3235 per dollar
after rallying 0.75 percent on Thursday.
The loonie also received a helping hand from solid domestic
retail sales which boosted expectations for an interest rate
hike in July from the Bank of Canada.
The Norwegian crown was little changed at 8.4894 crowns per
dollar after rising about 0.5 percent overnight. The
crown was also supported as Norway's central bank lifted its
rate forecasts for 2017 and 2018 and said a rate cut was no
longer likely.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were both flat at
$0.7541 and $0.7263, respectively.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)