FOREX-Yen sags as polling puts Bremain slightly ahead, sterling jumps

* Safe-haven yen broadly lower on hopes Britain will stay in EU

* Sterling briefly pops above $1.50 but fails to sustain momentum

* Markets seen very fluid as vote results flow in

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, June 24 (Reuters) - Sterling surged early in Asia on Friday while the safe-haven yen fell broadly on growing confidence that Britain will stay in the European Union after polling stations across the United Kingdom closed.

While still early days, a poll by Ipsos MORI showed the "Remain" camp has an eight-point lead over those who want Britain to leave the EU. Earlier, polling firm YouGov also suggested the same thing.

The official result from Gibraltar, the first of 382 counting areas, showed a resounding 95 percent win for the stay campaign.

Sterling, which had been climbing in the past 48 hours, popped above $1.5000 for the first time since mid-December. It has since drifted back to $1.4960, showing the market was quick to take profits.

The euro fell to its lowest in over three weeks, dipping below 76.00 pence. Though it too has edged back up to 76.18 pence.

"This will likely be the liveliest Asia session in quite some time and, for some time to come," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at ThinkForex in Melbourne.

"With risk sentiment dominating global trends the results will either make or break the moves... with Bremain supporting risk and Brexit quickly turning it around."

Optimism that the UK will stay in the EU hit demand for the safe-haven yen. The dollar and euro rose to two-week highs on the yen, reaching 106.875 and 122.000 respectively.

The greenback was last at 106.47 yen, while the euro was at 121.23 yen.

The Australian dollar rallied to a two-month high against the yen at 81.61. On the greenback, it also scaled a two-month peak of $0.7650 but has since retreated to $0.7626.

"If we get confirmation on Remain - we could have a little bit more of a run," said Su-Lin Ong, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets in Sydney. (Additional reporting by Rebecca Howard in Wellington; Editing by Eric Meijer)