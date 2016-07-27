FOREX-Yen falls on BOJ expectations and fiscal stimulus hopes

* Yen sags on expectations for BOJ easing and fiscal spending

* Fuji TV says Japan stimulus package to be Y27 trln

* Dollar/yen in choppy trade on Japan-related headlines

* Japan MOF denies report it mulling 50-year bond issuance (Updates prices, adds more comments)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - The yen fell on Wednesday, pressured by expectations of significant monetary stimulus by the Bank of Japan and amid a media report the government will soon unveil a $255 billion stimulus package.

Trading in the yen was choppy, with traders taking cues from various headlines regarding Japan's economic stimulus package.

The yen fell after Japan's Fuji TV said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was planning to announce on Wednesday a stimulus package with a headline figure of around 27 trillion yen.

That would be bigger than earlier reports of a possible headline figure of around 20 trillion yen, although it is uncertain how much of that will consist of direct government spending.

"It's good for equities. It's good for risk," said Stephen Innes, senior trader for FX broker OANDA in Singapore.

An improvement in risk sentiment is seen as being negative for the yen, a low-yielding currency that is often used to fund investment in higher-yielding assets.

The yen extended its drop after the Wall Street Journal reported that Japan was considering issuing 50-year bonds, but later pared some losses after the Ministry of Finance denied that it was considering issuing such debt.

The dollar last traded at 105.65 yen, up 1 percent on the day. The greenback had risen by as much as 1.8 percent to 106.54 yen at one point on Wednesday.

In addition to the details of Japan's economic package, the focus now is on the Bank of Japan's policy decision due on Friday, with expectations running high that the BOJ will expand its monetary stimulus.

"There's still room for disappointment from the Bank of Japan," said Innes at OANDA.

"The market's really building up expectations...We've seen this many times before, these expectations can reverse very quickly," he added.

Most market players expect the Bank of Japan to announce more easing measures at its policy review on Friday, including deepening negative interest rates and increasing its purchases of riskier assets such as stocks as well as government bonds.

But at the same time, many also believe that any additional stimulus is unlikely to trigger a sustained fall in the yen, given that the currency strengthened even after the BOJ's surprise decision in January to introduce negative rates.

The dollar was steadier against other currencies ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement later on Wednesday.

Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 97.236, off Monday's 4 1/2-month high of 97.569.

Positive U.S. economic data has increased expectations that the Fed could raise rates in December, boosting the relative attraction of the dollar.

Money market futures are pricing in a nearly 50 percent chance of a Fed rate hike by December.

The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.0995, ahead of major euro zone economic data due on Friday, including consumer price inflation and economic growth.

The publication of bank stress test results on the same day will be closely watched, with all eyes focused on Italian lenders, seen as the weakest link because of their low profitability and large holdings of non-performing loans. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO; Editing by Eric Meijer and Jacqueline Wong)