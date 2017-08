TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - The dollar fell more than 1 percent against the yen in Asia early on Friday, touching as low as 103.30 yen in a nervous trade ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy decision expected later in the day.

Market players said there was no apparent news behind the move and that illiquid trading conditions may have exaggerated moves. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, editing by G Crosse)